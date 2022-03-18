Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Up 4%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 2,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.