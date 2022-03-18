Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

INVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth $177,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

