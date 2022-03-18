Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $49.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

