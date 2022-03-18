Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 485.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,717,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

