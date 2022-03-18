InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

