InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INPOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

InPost stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

