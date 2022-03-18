Insider Buying: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.72 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

