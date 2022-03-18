Insider Buying: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.72 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
ASPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
