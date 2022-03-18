Insider Buying: BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys 7,739 Shares of Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$47.47 ($34.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$367,370.33 ($264,295.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 27th will be given a $2.1073 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.76%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

