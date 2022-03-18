Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Purchases 12,438 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).
Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.20 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.43).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.78%.
Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.
Further Reading
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.