Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Purchases 12,438 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.20 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

