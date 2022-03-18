Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Purchases $293,740.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
