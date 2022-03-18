Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Purchases $293,740.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

