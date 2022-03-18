Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PBHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

