Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,796,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.