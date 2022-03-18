Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 4,085 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

