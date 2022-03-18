Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $438,396.60 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $40,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

