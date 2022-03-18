Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells 2,588 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

FFH stock opened at C$614.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$621.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$576.09. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$700.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

