Insider Selling: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $758,000.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $775.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.