Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Sells 47,132 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

