Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells 9,298 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $271.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.58. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.92 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

