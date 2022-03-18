Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells 32,860 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

