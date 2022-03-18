Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells 32,860 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LGIH stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
