Insider Selling: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,440.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.79. 601,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market cap of C$971.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.33. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a one year low of C$6.42 and a one year high of C$12.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

