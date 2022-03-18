Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells 6,696 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.29 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

