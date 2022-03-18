Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $10,736.50 in Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

