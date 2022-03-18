Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells 22,665 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 22,665 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $24,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

