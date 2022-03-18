Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

