Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells 39,503 Shares of Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($103,252.31).

LON TTG opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.52. TT Electronics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market cap of £364.07 million and a P/E ratio of 35.86.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

TTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.