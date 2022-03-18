Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $204,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 16,500 shares worth $1,715,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

