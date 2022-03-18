Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 30,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.
About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.