Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 30,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.