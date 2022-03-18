Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 80,383 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,383 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $256.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $229.41 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

