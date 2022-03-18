Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

