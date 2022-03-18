Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,891 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

