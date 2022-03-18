Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 587.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307,595 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 7.83% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $85,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $52.49 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.