Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 59.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

