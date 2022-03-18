International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading 3.9% Higher

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 8,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.