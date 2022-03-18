International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

