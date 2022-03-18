Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$246,006.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,341.55.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.04 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

