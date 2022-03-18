Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

