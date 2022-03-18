Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.