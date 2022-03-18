InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 15th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $28.90.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.