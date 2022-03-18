Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $63.78 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

