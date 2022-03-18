Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after buying an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,835 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 683,985 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 526,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $729.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

