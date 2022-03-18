Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.
RSP opened at $156.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
