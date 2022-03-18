Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $156.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

