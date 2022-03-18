IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

