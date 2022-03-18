iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.79. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.