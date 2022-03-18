Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.18

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.18 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.01). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.01), with a volume of 896 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.01 million and a P/E ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

