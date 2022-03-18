iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 49,956 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

