iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 782,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,475,234 shares.The stock last traded at $133.23 and had previously closed at $131.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.