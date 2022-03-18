iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 782,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,475,234 shares.The stock last traded at $133.23 and had previously closed at $131.83.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
