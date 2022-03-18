iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,286 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

