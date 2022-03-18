iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58.

