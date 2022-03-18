iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,836. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

