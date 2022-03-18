iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Reduced by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

