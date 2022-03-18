iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.42

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 6804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

