iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.42

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 6804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
